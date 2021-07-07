Judy Gonsoulin

July 23, 1942 – June 30, 2021

Judy Varisco Gonsoulin, 78, passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 9:01am. Judy was a native of Lafayette, LA and resident of Houma, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to Memorial Services on Friday, July 9, 2021 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:30am with a Liturgy of the Word to begin at 12:00pm/Noon. Services will conclude follow Liturgy with burial at a later date.

Judy is survived by her daughter, Lori Gonsoulin and companion Jeffery Lyons; son, Robyn Gonsoulin; grand-daughters, Taylor Gonsoulin and fiance’ Austin Guidry, and Darbi Gonsoulin; sisters, Janelle Eells and husband Byron, Pam Bourgeois and husband Rodney; and brother, Tommy Hutchinson and wife Annie. Judy is survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Judy is preceded in death by her father, Sam Varisco; mother, Laurencia Naquin Hutchinson; and step-father, Roy Hutchinson; brother, Ronnie Hutchinson; nephew, Ron Hutchinson.

Judy was a talented artist, loved by many, and always willing to give you her opinion.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Connie LeBlanc for her love and care given to our mom in her time of need.

In lieu of flowers the family would like to ask for donations to be made to the American Heart Association in Judy’s name.

