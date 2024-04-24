Judy Marie Authement Labit, 79, a native of Grand Caillou and a resident of Bayou Blue, passed away on April 21, 2024.

Visitation will be held Friday, April 26, 2024, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 26, 2024 at St. Louis Catholic Church, at 12:00 pm (Bayou Blue Rd). Burial will take place in St. Louis Cemetery.

She is survived by her daughters, Tanya L Theriot (Abbie J Domangue III), Kimberly Portier (Todd); grandson who she loved dearly, Ray Lirette Jr.; Ray Lirette Sr (Shelly Hail Williams) who was like a son to her; sister, Helen Labit, and sister-in-law, Sinda Authement; step-son, Vincent Labit; step-daughter, Cynthia Labit; 6 step grandchildren and 7 step great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her ex husband, Davis J Labit; parents, Edward J Authement Sr. and Ruth Bourg Authement; brothers, Andrew AuthementSr. (Anna Mae), Edward Authement Jr., and step son, Nathan Labit.

Judy was a Christian, through out her life she stayed strong in her Catholic faith. She enjoyed her life with her parents, siblings, children, grandson, and all of whom she came in contact with. Judy loved being outdoors, planting and growing throughout the year. We all have fond memories of her enjoying coffee, while telling stories of cooking, eating out, and reminiscing of her past involving family and friends. Our family is grateful for our sitter, Connie Darcey Aucion. Many thanks to Haydel Memorial Hospice and to all the medical staff sharing in her care and becoming apart of our family. Because of all of you, she had a beautiful life. Judy will be dearly missed by all who loved and knew her. May she rest in peace.

In Lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to a charity of their choice.

