October 4, 1953 – July 16, 2022

Judy Marie Cantwell, 69, passed away on July 16, 2022. She was born on October 4, 1953 and was a native and resident of Thibodaux.

Judy is survived by her husband, Anthony Cantwell, Sr.; children, Diezi, Derrek and Chad Delcambre; mother-in-law, Patricia Hadaway; grandchildren, Devon, Jade, Alexander, Drake Delcambre and Jada Vicknair; great-grandaughter, Millie Anne Delcambre; stepchildren, Janet, Larry, Jr., Lisa, Arteleus, Gail and Donna. Judy is also survived by 23 step-grandchildren and numerous step-great-grandchildren and beloved friends, Deidre Reed, Felicity Mitchell and Monaca Sarvaunt.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Larry “Larow” Delcambre, Sr.; children, Anthony Cantwell Jr. and Patricia Ann Cantwell; parents, Norbert and Anna Mae Thibodaux; step-daughter, Susan Delcambre Arcement and step-grandchildren, Tori Molaison and Aiden Delcambre.

A Memorial Mass will be held in her honor on Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Visitation will begin at 10:00 am with Mass at 11:00 am at Christ The Redeemer Catholic Church in Thibodaux, Louisiana.