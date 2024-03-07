Judy Percle Dantin, 71, died Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 12:25 pm. Born October 14, 1952 she was a native of Thibodaux, Louisiana and resident of Raceland, Louisiana.

She is survived by her grandchildren, Stefan Benoit (Avery), Breylon Rodrigue, Kaleigh Rodrigue; great grandchild, Sutton Benoit; siblings, Mella Benoit, Mona Kelly (Phillip), Debra Boucher (Darrell), Peanut Carlos (Scott Badeaux), Suzette Tomlinson, Randy Percle (Clarice Boucher); daughter in law, Sherry Benoit Rodrigue.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Dantin; children, Cory Borne, Roxanne Borne; longtime companion, Gary Aysen, Sr.; parents, Nolan Percle and Bernice Adams Percle; brother, Phillip Percle.

Judy worked for A-Bear’s Cafe’ in Houma for over 30 years. She was a kind and loving person who was always willing to give and care for others. She loved to talk on the phone to her friends and family. She loved music and dancing.

The family would like to thank her loving and caring neighbors and friends, Dayna and Mark Dufrene, as well as Brent Aysen, Nathaniel Ward, the staff of Haydel Hospice and all of her caregivers for their care.

Per her request no services to be held.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.