Jules Anthony Hebert, 74, a native of New Orleans and a resident of Houma, passed away on  January 10, 2024.


 

Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park  from 4:00 pm until religious service starting at 7:00 pm.

He is survived by his wife, Verna Lovell Hebert; son, Jules Buddy Hebert (Mary);daughter, Leslie Hebert Young (Robert); 1/2 brother, Don Bourg; grandchildren, Bridgette Young Howden (Carter), Justin Bruce Young, Jared Michael Young, Brenna Morvant Gary (Brad), and Kaitlyn Rene Hebert; great-grandchildren, Abigail and Elise Howden, and Parker Gary.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Douglas Anthony Hebert and Olga Cantrel Hebert Babin; sisters, Marlene Hebert Samanie and Janet Hebert Ledet.


 

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.

 

