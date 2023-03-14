Jules Benedict Chauvin, Sr.

Jules B. Chauvin, Sr., 68, a native of Houma and a resident of Thibodaux, passed away on Friday, March 10, 2023. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later time.

He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Sheila Songe Chauvin; children, Carla Dorn and Jules B. Chauvin, Jr.; grandchildren, Jules Chauvin III, Madeline Chauvin, and Seth Dorn; siblings, Cheryl Francois (Michael) and Peggy Goodman (Michael); and family member, Terry McBride.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Mae Chauvin; brother, Tommy Chauvin; in-laws, Ruth and Albert Songe; and son-in-law, Kenneth David Dorn. He was also preceded in death by his canine companion, Buck the Golden Retriever.

Jules, Sr. owned and operated J.C. Communications, and was a strong advocate of the 12-Step Program. He enjoyed listening to country music, football, hunting, and fishing. Jules, Sr. instilled in his children and grandchildren the importance of hard work and that they can do anything that they put their mind to. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him, but his family has comfort in knowing that he is at peace.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Haydel Memorial Hospice, especially his childhood friend Patty Voss, for their constant care and compassion during this time.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Jules’ favorite charities, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and the Autism Society.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com. Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.