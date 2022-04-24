Jules Lafont

June 14, 1962 – April 5, 2022

Jules Joesph Lafont, passed away at the age of 59, of congestive heart failure, on April 4, 2022. He was born 6/14/1962, a native of Chauvin, and a resident of Bayou Blue.

He is survived by his loving wife Patti Trahan Lafont, Parents Kerien Sr & Ruth Theriot Lafont. Daughter, Ashleigh Lafont, son Wiltz Lafont, stepson Jared Brown, brother Kerien Lafont Jr, sister Sharlen Marie Lafont, grandson Isaiah Lafont, granddaughters Xani Brown and Jade Brown, step-granddaughter Arabella Bourg, godchildren Roman Authement, Kayla Lafont and many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents Vorris Sr and Cecil Lapeyrouse Lafont, Van and Ilene Neil Theriot, and godmother Grace Pellegrin.

A memorial service will be held Wednesday, April 27th from 9:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. at Samart Funeral home in Gray.

Jules traveled the world and never met a stranger. He will be greatly missed by many.

Thanks to the team that cared for Jules at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center, they were wonderful with him. And thanks to Samart Funeral home for the help and support they have given his parents in their trying time.