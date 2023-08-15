Jules St. Martin Dupont, Jr., M.D., age 73, died on Saturday, August 12, 2023, after a long courageous battle with cancer. He was surrounded at home by his loving family. He was a longtime resident of Houma. He was beloved by his family, friends, and community. A true gentleman who was known by all for his kindness, patience, humility, and compassion.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation in the Magnolia Chapel of Chauvin Funeral Home on Friday, August 18, 2023, beginning at 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Visitation will resume at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral on Saturday, April 19, 2023, beginning at 9:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. A private burial will be held at St. Joseph Abbey Cemetery in Covington, Louisiana.

Jules is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Pamela Toler Dupont; sons, Jules St. Martin Dupont III from Denver, Colorado; John Paul Burguieres Dupont from Arlington, Texas; Edward Munson Dupont from Houma, Louisiana; stepdaughters, Juanita Bell (Kenneth), from St. Petersburg, Florida; Ann Camille Garcia, from Amman, Jordan, Leslie Barton (Scott), from Lafayette, Louisiana; six grandchildren, Juliana Francez Barton, Genevieve Camille Barton, John Avery Barton, Ana Isabela Garcia, Liliana Victoria Garcia, and Yvette Cui Dupont; brother, Stephen Munson Dupont (Beth Haydel Dupont) from Houma; sisters, Adela Dupont Walker (Thomas) from Houma, and Alice Dupont Johnson (Brent) from Houston, Texas.

Jules is preceded in death by his father, Jules St. Martin Dupont, born in Houma, Louisiana, the first cardiologist in Terrebonne Parish, and mother, Louise Munson, born on Glenwood Plantation in Napoleonville, Louisiana.

At age 13 he went to high school at Phillips Academy in Andover, Massachusetts. He completed his undergraduate degree in biology at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. He pledged to Beta Theta Pi Fraternity and competed in track. He was accepted to LSU medical school in New Orleans, Louisiana, and graduated in 1976. He pursued a residency in internal medicine at Lafayette Charity Hospital in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Jules returned to Houma to start his private practice in internal medicine in 1982. In 1986, he joined Internal Medicine Associates, LLC, and practiced with Dr. Ray Cinnater, until its closure of the practice in 2019. He became medical director of Start Corporation until his retirement in January 2023.

He served as medical director for the Terrebonne-Lafourche, Right To Life and was director of Southwest Louisiana Hospice for many years.

Anyone who knew Jules knew he was an avid fly fisherman. As a veracious reader, he enjoyed Shakespeare, the classics, and American History. He was a patriot and defender of the U.S. Constitution. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends, and the community.

The family would like to thank Dr. Jonathan Mizrahi, oncologist and his medical team at Ochsner Hospital New Orleans, Dr. Richard Haydel and the nurses and staff at Haydel Memorial Hospice, Dr. Robert Alexander, and Dr. William St. Martin.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hillsdale College, 33 E College St. Hillsdale, MI 49242 or Hillsdale.edu. Donate tab is on the main page of the website.