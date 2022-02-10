Julia Cheramie Thibodeaux

Julia Cheramie Matherne Thibodeaux, 97, a native of Gretna, LA and a resident of Larose, LA, passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

Visitation will be from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm on Friday, February 11, 2022 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Larose, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 pm with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

She is survived by her and Tilman’s children, Audrey Rink, Arthur Matherne (Companion, Gail), Gilbert Matherne (Michelle), Danny Matherne (Ann), Linda Chiasson (Philip) and Perry Matherne (Neina); 17 grandchildren; 41 great grandchildren; 14 great-great grandchildren; brother, Herman Cheramie; sisters, Della Mae Danos, Della Pitre, Dolores Champagne, Dorothy LeJeune. Also survived by her stepchildren, Rudy Thibodeaux, Reed Thibodeaux and their extended family.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Tilman Matherne; second husband, Theodore Thibodeaux; son-in-law, Henry Rink; parents, Louis Cheramie Sr. and Verdie Brunet Cheramie; brothers, Herbert Cheramie, Louis Cheramie, Jr., Tilman Cheramie and sister, Gladys Guidry. Also preceded in death by her step children, Clarence Thibodeaux and Carolyn Dilworth.

Julia was a member of VFW Ladies Auxiliary and Holy Rosary Ladies Altar Society.

