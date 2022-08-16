Julia Marie Barrilleaux

May 29, 1941 – August 14, 2022

Julia L. Barrilleaux, 81, a native of Gray, Louisiana and resident of Thibodaux, Louisiana passed away on August 14, 2022.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, Thibodaux, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Thibodaux, Louisiana.

She is survived by her husband, Julien Barrilleaux; daughters, Amy Dellinger (Jim), Kim Brannagan (Pat), Tami Monier (Mike), Jodi Breaux (Eric); sons, Scott Barrilleaux (Brandi), John Barrilleaux (Karen); grandchildren, Jules, Alyeska, Jessie, Eryn, Jake, Michele, Michael, Lora, Paige, Grant, Alyse, Sophie, Scott, Jeffrey, Jamie, and Kate; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Joseph, Daniel, Anna, Julia, Lucy, and Jett; brothers, William LeBoeuf, Robert LeBoeuf and sister Cynthia Decoteau.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Vivian LeBoeuf; brother, Ben LeBoeuf; nephew, Alex LeBoeuf, and grandchild Emily Brannagan.