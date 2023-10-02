Julius Joseph Robichaux, Sr.

Julius Joseph “Nu-Nu” Robichaux, Sr., 91, a longtime resident of Chauvin passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on September 27, 2023.

Family and friends of the family are invited to a visitation in his honor on Tuesday, October 3, 2023 at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Chauvin, LA, from 9:00 a.m. until a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Military honors will be at 9:30 a.m. Burial to immediately follow at church cemetery.

Julius is survived by his loving wife, Maria Robichaux; daughters, Elene Matherne (Shane); Marlene LeCompte (Wayne), Sylvia Arceneaux (Bobby), and Rosie Morgan (Clint); son, David Robichaux; grandchildren, Ryan, Donna, Michael, Johnathan, Somer, Heidi, and Lawrence “Buddy”; brother, Aaron Robichaux; and sisters, Eveline Theriot, Norma Sevin, and Anna Lee Cheramie.

He was preceded in passing by his parents, Norris and Agnolia Robichaux; son, Julius J. Robichaux, Jr.; grandchildren, Greg LeBlanc, Derek LeBlanc, Anthony “TJ” Bergeron, and Todd Bergeron; father-in-law, Konrad Mayer; mother-in-law, Maria Mayer Wuezer; and sisters, Alberta Sexton, Ena Luke, Etta Ledet, and Bertha Pellegrin.

Nunu was a Sargent in the U S Army until 1960. While serving in Germany he met and married the love of his life, Maria. After serving our country, they moved to Chauvin and raised their family. He worked in the oilfield but then found his true passion of shrimping. In 1983 he built his final trawl boat the Lady Maria which he was the Captain until his retirement.

After retirement, he enjoyed gardening, working outdoors and sitting on his swing and visiting with his family and friends.

The Robichaux family would like to thank Haydel Memorial Hospice for the great care for his last days here on earth.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Julius Robichaux.