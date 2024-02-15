June Carole Sevin O’Dowd, 86, a native of Montegut, LA, has made her journey to Heaven on Tuesday, February 13, 2024, with family by her side.

June lived a wonderful life. She was the 2nd president of the EANGUS/LANGEA for the National Guard. She loved spending time with her family and crafting.

She is survived by her two children, son, Timothy and wife, Brenda O’Dowd; daughter, June Carole and husband, Curtis Odum; eight granddaughters, Christy Humberg, Katie Coffey (Stephen), Shelly Mills (Katie), Hannah Hawkes (Aaron), Tara Wilde (Raymond), Gretchen Wright (Colton), Candice Odum, and Kayla Odum; fourteen great-grandchildren, Xavier, Xander, and Zachary Humberg, Samantha, Liam, and Dani Coffey, Raymond and Rhett Wilde, River and Ariah Wright, Jackson Poe, Nathan Mills, Awen and Asher Burkett; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Webster Sevin, Sr. and Lena LeJaunie Sevin; her loving husband, Alfred G. O’Dowd, Sr.; her son, Alfred O’Dowd Jr.; four brothers; Errol, Webster Jr., Dwight, and Brent Sevin.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 17, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 9:00 am until the Funeral Service at 12:00 pm. Burial will follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery II.

“I am leaving you with a gift-peace of mind and heart. And the peace I give is a gift the world cannot give. So don’t be troubled or afraid.”

– John 14:27

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.