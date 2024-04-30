June K. Pelligrin Leonard, 56, was called to join God on April 28, 2024.



Family and friends are invited to a visitation in her honor at Chauvin Funeral Home on Friday, May 3, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. until a Liturgy of the Word at 5:00 p.m.

Daughter of Betty Bruce Sanchez and Louis Pelligrin Sr. Sister to C.J. Pelligrin, Troy Pelligrin (Bertha), and Louis “Woody” Pelligrin Jr. Loving wife of John M. Leonard.

Mother of Kameron Ford (Jordan), Josephine Leonard, Joseph Leonard, Alisha Leonard Gumpert (Sandi), John Paul Leonard (Gina). Grandmother of Matthew and Gideon Ford and Larson and Sydni Gumpert.

June will be sadly missed by all who knew her. She had a strong love and passion for animals, but most of all for her husband John. June, originally from Gretna, has lived in Cocodrie, La for the last 20 years. She is a former employee of Coco Marina and Louis Mohana Furniture.

June requested that in lieu of flowers a donation be made to the Mary Bird Cancer Center or the S.P.C.A.

