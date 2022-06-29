June Louise Smith Foret

September 17, 1955 – June 27, 2022

une Louise Smith Foret, 66, a native of Harrisburg, PA and a resident of Houma, LA went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 27, 2022.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at Living Word Church in Schriever from 10:00 am until the Memorial Service 11:00 am.

She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Ernest A. Foret, Jr.; children, Jeanette Starr and Estelle Foret Bufkin; grandchildren, Gloria Foret-Trosclair, Aaron Foret, Joel Bufkin, Eliana Bufkin, Raegan Bufkin, and Lincoln Bufkin; and brother, James “Jim” Smith.

She was preceded in death by her son, Philip Foret; parents, Walden Smith and Janet Alander Bornman; and brother, Howard Smith.

June will forever be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She could light up the room with just a smile, her peaceful spirit brought comfort to everyone, and her faith was her source of strength throughout her life. June will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her, but her family has comfort in knowing she is with Christ.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at St. Joseph Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.