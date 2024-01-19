June Marion Clawson, also known as June bug, passed away on January 14, 2024, at the age of 89 in Houma, Louisiana. She was born on June 12, 1934, in Chicago, Illinois, to Milton and Dora Miller. June was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.

June led a fulfilling life, characterized by her quick wit, independence, and intelligence. As a military wife, she courageously raised her three children while her husband served in the Navy, living in various states and even overseas. After her husband’s retirement, June pursued a career as a bookkeeper, working for the esteemed law firm Weeks & Stark before her own retirement.

June is survived by her loving daughters, Cindy Alexander and her husband Dan, and Sandy Clawson, daughter-in-law, Shirley Clawson. She is also survived by her grandson, Justin Clements, and her great-grandchildren, Conner, Meagan, Wyatt, and Austin Clements, as well as her great-great-grandchildren, Karter Reggie and Kalani Ray. June was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ralph A. Clawson Jr., her son Greg Clawson, and her other siblings.

The family would like to express their gratitude for the care provided by the staff of Heritage Manor and her personal caregivers, Jania, Trudy Duplantis and Suzette Chaisson. A private memorial service will be held at a later date to honor June’s memory. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.