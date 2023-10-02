June Price Allemand, age 87, passed away Saturday, September 30, 2023 surrounded by her loving husband. She was a native of Houma, La.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at St. Matthews Episcopal Church from 9:30

A.M. until service time at 11:30 A.M. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery #2.

June is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Edwin Allemand.

June is preceded in death by her parents, John and Delnotte Price.

June was retired from South Central Bell and a co-owner of Golden Age Gift Shop.

The family would like to thank Terrebonne General Medical staff, especially Dr. Brian Matherne. Special thanks to her caregiver and nurse, Mary Guillory R.N. and also Bobbie Steib, her lifelong friend, for her love and support.

A special thanks to Father Morrison and Deacon Jimmy Brunet for their prayers and support, as well as Journey Hospice and staff of nurses.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Matthews Episcopal Church or Terrebonne Parish Animal Shelter.