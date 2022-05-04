Junior Theriot

October 3, 1928 – April 25, 2022

Junior Joseph Theriot, age 93, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, April 25, 2022. Junior was a longtime resident of Theriot, LA. “I fought a good fight, I finished my course, I kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.” 2 Timothy 4:7-8

Per Junior’s request, a private service was held for the family and burial in St. Eloi Catholic Church Cemetery.

Junior was survived by his children, Anthony “Yank” Theriot and wife Annabell, Wayne Theriot and wife Lynn, Marilyn Theriot Merritt and husband Billy, Danny Theriot and wife Serina, Edwina Theriot Courteaux and husband Jimmy; 21 grandchildren; 42 great grandchildren;18 great great-grandchildren; brother, Lawrence “Cat” Theriot and wife Joy.

Junior is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 68 years, Annie Mae Lovell Theriot; parents, Isaac and Adele Champagne Theriot; siblings, Johnny Theriot, Eunice Tivet, and Rita Mae Dumond; great great-grandson, Easton Cole Pio.

Junior was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. Junior was well known by many who knew, loved, and served as Justice of the Peace for 23 years for his community of Theriot and Dularge. He was the owner of Theriot’s Landing and Terry’s which was named in memory of his nephew Terry Tivet. Junior was a talented musician, tending to his garden, and worshiping his Lord and Savior. He was very active in Dularge House of Praise for many years. He was a proud Veteran in the United States Army and Air Force. Junior leaves this world behind to be reunited with his family who passed before him. He was greeted by his beloved wife with open arms and they both shall rest in the arms of their Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

