Junius Chauvin

January 25, 1927 – March 30, 2021

Junius Paul Chauvin, 94, passed away surrounded by his loving family on March 30, 2021 at 10:50am. Junius was a native and resident of Chauvin, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to visitation on Monday, April 5, 2021 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 10:00am until service time. Ministry services will begin at Chauvin Funeral Home on Monday, April 5, 2021 at 1:00pm. Services will conclude after the 1:00pm Ministry Service with burial at a later date.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic; local and CDC regulations require facemask and proper social distancing while attending funeral services.

Junius is survived by his loving wife Maria Chauvin; children: Mary (Larry) Loftus, Joseph Sherwood, Fred Chauvin, Yvette (Drew) Rispone, Martha Ann Authement; brothers: Philip (Pat) Chauvin and Anthony (Melba) Chauvin; grandchildren: Tracy Boyett, Michael Loftus, Joseph (Amber) Sherwood II, Anna (Michael) Armstrong, Robert Luke Holmes, Nicholas Rispone, Liam Rispone Katie Rispone, Preston Rispone; great grandchildren: Joseph Sherwood III, Cecelia Armstrong, Levi Kersey.

Junius is preceded in death by his parents Frederick and Massie (Robichaux) Chauvin; siblings: Wilbert Chauvin, Gertrude Lapeyrouse, Blanche Pellegrin, Andrew Chauvin, Winnie Theriot, Cecile Theriot, and Marceline Chauvin.

Junius served in the U.S. Coast Guard towards the end of World War II. After he was honorably discharged, he joined his family’s crew boat business venture. Later, he became a door to door salesman for the Fuller Brush Company. During this time in his life, he set his sights on earning his USCG Master Unlimited License. It was his pride and joy to have worked as a ship pilot for the Panama Canal for over 20 years. Unfortunately he had to retire due to a catastrophic work injury, which he miraculously survived.

He loved the Lord and was saved and baptized in Empire, LA. He faithfully served in Baptist churches in south Louisiana and Panama. His most recent church community was Grace Community Fellowship (formerly known as Little Caillou Baptist Mission). Junius loved serving his community by repairing cars, lawn mowers, and appliances to give to those in need. He was generous to a fault, and he was always ready to help or give an encouraging word to those around him. He was a devoted family man, who never met a stranger. Although it was not meant to be, there was a standing invitation to all to his 100th birthday party.

After searching the obituaries diligently for over 20 years to see if his name was there, that day has finally come. Even though his absence leaves a hole in our hearts, we do not mourn as those with no hope because we know he is safe in the arms of Jesus. Redeemed. Restored. Rejoicing. To those he leaves behind, Junius would say, “Keep the ball rolling and don’t take any wooden nickels.”

The family would like to thank Thomas and Sheila Ledet, Toby Henry, Gwen Lirette, Maribel Perez, Nut Henry, Haydel Memorial Hospice, Terrebonne General Medical Center, Dr. Russell Henry, and sitters Sandy Williams and Darlene Naquin.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Hospital or the Baptist Children’s Home in Monroe in his memory are appreciated.

