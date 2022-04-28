March 14, 1944 – April 24, 2022

Junius Joseph Duplantis Sr., 78, of Houma, passed away on April 24, 2022. Visitation will be held Friday, April 29, 2022, at Holy Rosary Church Houma, La. from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 29, 2022, at Holy Rosary Church Houma, La., at 11:00 am. Burial will take place in the Holy Rosary Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife JoAnna LeBoeuf Duplantis; son, Jason Jerome Duplantis; brother, Galen Duplantis (Eva); sisters, Eula Hebert, Hazel Robichaux, Rosemary Wallis and Delta (Barry) Fry; grandchildren, Jada Janean Duplantis (Oray) and Justin Joseph Duplantis (Jamie); great-grandchildren, Liam, Sophie and Paxton; numerous nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, Billy Authement (Lydia); sisters-in-law, Bette Naquin (Gofrey) and Shirleen Riley; daughter-in-law, Sandra Olivier.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilson Joseph Duplantis and Emily Lodrigue Duplantis; son, Junius Joseph Duplantis Jr.; two infant daughters; sisters, Beulah Robichaux, Peggy Wallace and Diane Boudreaux.