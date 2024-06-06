Junius Joseph LeBlanc “J J”, 95, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at 11:15pm. Junius was a native of Chauvin, LA and a resident of Montegut, LA.

Family and friends of the family are invited to a visitation on Monday, June 10, 2024 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:00am until service time. Ministry Services will follow visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home at 11:00am with burial taking place in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Montegut, LA.

Junius is survived by his loving family; his children, Don LeBlanc, Jamie LeBlanc (Rhonda), Elizabeth LeBlanc Olden, Margaret LeBlanc Chamberlain (Donald), Kaleb LeBlanc; sister, Iona Voisin; and numerous loving grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Junius is preceded in passing by his loving wife of seventy years, Edith Henry LeBlanc; children, Amy LeBlanc Kelly and Nathan LeBlanc; parents, Oscar and Eugenie LeCompte LeBlanc; siblings, Verdie Voclain, Della Gautreaux, Elodile Peltier, Magnus LeBlanc, and Reynald LeBlanc.

Junius was a hard working and loving husband and father. In addition to working many years in the oil fields, he was a very talented and skilled carpenter. His entire life was focused on providing and caring for those he loved. Junius served his country in the United States Army durring the Korean War. His family knew him as a very quiet and strong man.

The family would like to thank Dr. Russell Henry for his many years of wonderful care and the team at Haydel Memorial Hospice for their excellent and professional care and compassion shown to Junius and family.

