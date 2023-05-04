Junius “Junior” Verret Jr., 57, a native of Bayou Dularge and resident of Houma, passed away on May 2, 2023.

A private memorial will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his sons, Junius Verret III, and Jaren Michael Verret; grandchild, Jaye Verret; father, Junius S. Verret Sr.; siblings, Clorissa Caillouet and husband Chet, Steven Verret and wife Serina, Terissa Boquet and husband Kurt, Danny Verret; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Terry Verret. Junior lived life one day at a time. Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.