Justin Paul (Messa) Guidry received eternal peace and healing as he passed away on September 12, 2024.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 17, 2024 from 9:00 am until service time at 10:00 am at Living Word Church in Schriever. A graveside service will be held at Lafayette Memorial Park Mausoleum in Lafayette at a later date.

Justin was loved and survived by his wife Mandy, his children, Emaleah, Brennan and Addilyn. He is lovingly remembered and missed by his mother, Deanie Guidry, his dad, Richard Messa, and his dad, Cohen Guidry, his brothers, James (Kalyn) and Jeremy (Emily), nieces, Emma and Charlie, his grandmother Lucy Webre and many other family members.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles Kenneth Guilbeau, William “Bill” Webre, Walt and Elaine Messa and great grandparents, Wade and Codrey Navarre.

Justin always enjoyed the outdoors and nature whether he was fishing, going to the camp or lake in his boat, hunting, riding bikes, go-carts, dirt bikes, or playing baseball and hockey. He had an incredible gift of expressing himself with words and had a passion for music.

He loved with a huge heart and always wanted to help others even if he had nothing to give. Most of all he loved his greatest gift, his children. They gave him so much joy, his smile would light up a room. The one thing he always said was – He wanted them to know God loves them and he trusted and believed that God would always be there for them even if he couldn’t be. He truly loved the Lord God, his Creator.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.