K. Gerald Haydel, Sr., M.D., 88, died on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at 9:32 PM. Born December 11, 1933 he was a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 from 8:30 AM until service time at The Cathedral of St. Francis de Sales. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 12:00 PM at the church with burial following at Saint Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

He is survived by his children, Heidi Haydel Nawrocki (John), Ann Carol Haydel, Karl Gerald Haydel Jr., M.D. (Roxanne), Michael Stephen Haydel, M.D. (Claire), Charlene Haydel Hebert (Jules), Henry Lawrence Haydel, II, M.D. (Kelsey), Patrick Samuel Haydel, D.C. (Lauren), Genevieve “Jeannie” Haydel Juneau (Phillip); son in law, Mike Capello; 22 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; brother, Dr. Richard “Dicky” Haydel (Judy), sisters, Judith “Judy” Henneberger, Kathleen “Kathy” M. Haydel (Sharon Jackson), Margaret “Peggy” Estes (John).

He is preceded in death by his wife, Genevieve Marcello Haydel; daughter, Michelle H. Capello; parents, Henry Lawrence Haydel, Sr., M.D. and Judith Ayme Haydel; sisters, Betty Jean Haydel Fakier and Patricia “Patty” Haydel; brothers, Henry Lawrence Haydel, Jr., Kenneth Thomas Haydel, M.D., Ronald Joseph Haydel, Robert “Bobby” Haydel, M.D.

He was a graduate of Thibodaux College, completed his Bachelors Degree from Notre Dame in 3 years in pre-med and was accepted to medical school at Tulane University. After he completed his doctorate, he did a 5 year general surgery residency with Tulane at Charity Hospital. After completing residency, he returned to Houma and joined Terrebonne General Medical Center in 1963. He practiced general surgery and family practice for 59 years.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Saint Francis de Sales Cathedral or Elementary School.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.