Kaden Jasi Hebert, 5, of Gray, passed away on April 23, 2024.
Visitation will be held Saturday, May 4th , 2024, at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park, from 9:00 am until 12:00 pm. Burial will follow at Garden of Memories Cemetery.
He is survived by his parents, Kanisha J. Hebert and Nigel K. Nash; uncles, Steven Hebert III and Tyron Winslow; grandparents, Rosyln Gasery and Steven Hebert II, and Natasha Nixon and Romallic Nash Sr.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Constance Gasery; and his uncle, Delveore Nash.
Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.