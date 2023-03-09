Karen Ann LeBoeuf, age 70, passed away Tuesday, March 7, 2023. She was a native and longtime resident of Houma, La.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 9:00 AM until service time at 11:00 AM.

Karen is survived by her children, Melanie Chaisson (Clifton), Jamie Wallace (Tammy), Justin Wallace; six grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sisters, Gayle Trahan, Linda Falgout (Chris), Rhonda LeBoeuf (Mike).

Karen is preceded in death by her parents, Camille LeBoeuf and Theresa Blanchard LeBoeuf.

Karen was a loving mother and grandmother. She spent over 30 years working as a respiratory therapist. Karen enjoyed shopping, horses, and could always bee seen with a smile on her face. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

The family would like to send a special thanks to Nicole Duncan as well as Lafourche Home for the Aged for all their love and care. Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Karen Ann LeBoeuf.