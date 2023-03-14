Karen Ann Price Marcel, 59, a native and resident of Montegut, Louisiana passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023.

She is survived by her loving husband, Randy Marcel; mother, Rena Price; brothers, Allen A. Price, Jr. and Tony J. Price; and sister, Wanda Price.

She was preceded in death by her father, Allen A. Price, Sr.; brother, Ray Price; sisters, Rhonda Price and Sharon Price; maternal grandparents, Ellis LeBoeuf, Sr. and Rosina Netton LeBoeuf; and paternal grandparents, Louis Joseph Price and Beulah Naquin Price.

The family would like to thank the staff of Terrebonne General, Fresenius Kidney Care North Houma, and Journey Hospice.

