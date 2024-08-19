Karen Eschete, 67, a native of Houma, Louisiana and resident of Montegut, Louisiana passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2024.

She is survived by her companion, Larry Arnett; children, Nicky Rhodes Jr., Krystal Magee (Mike), Ryan Eschete, Kris Himel Jr., Jennifer Lovell (Garland), and Danielle Eschete; eleven grandchildren; brothers, Karl Unbehagen (Deborah), Dale Unbehagen, and John Unbehagen; sisters, Marilyn Patterson and Marsha Rose; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her son, Brett Himel; parents, Philip and Effie Unbehagen; and sister, Phyllis Unbehagen.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Tuesday, August 20, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home of Houma, 635 Bayou Blue Rd., Houma, Louisiana from 10:00 am until the Funeral Service at 12:00 pm (noon). The burial will follow in Rogers Cemetery, Houma, Louisiana.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.