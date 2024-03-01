Karen Gray, 62, a resident of Gray, LA passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 22, 2024 at Ocshner St. Mary Hospital in Morgan City, LA.

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 2, 2024, from 11:00 AM until Funeral Service at 1:00 PM at Mt. Pilgrim Baptist Church 113 Federal Ave. Morgan City, LA. Burial will follow in the Morgan City Cemetery.

Karen leaves a legacy of faith, love, and her memories to her husband of thirty-four years, Dwayne Gray, of Gray, LA; mother, Mary Lee James, of Morgan City, LA; son, Travis (Jade) Benton Sr., of Voorhees, NJ; stepdaughter, Dawanda Adams, of Broussard; grandchildren, Kamyria Benton, of Patterson, LA; Travis Benton Jr., and Jai Benton of Voorhees, NJ; step-grandchildren, Cayden Reedom of Voorhees, NJ, Joh’Nasia Thomas, Johnny Thomas Jr., and Johnathan Thomas of Broussard, LA; one great-granddaughter, Kaleah Benton, of Patterson, LA; two “special” aunts, Martha Young of Morgan City, LA and Elane (Willie) Edwards of Pearland, TX; one “special” uncle, Donald (Nettie) Valentine, of Morgan City, LA; devoted cousins, family, in-laws, and loving friends.

She was preceded in death by her father Louis Benton, Jr.; maternal grandparents, Lille and James Lymon; paternal grandparents, Louis(Dorothy) Benton, Sr. and Geneva Bruce; in-laws, relatives and friends.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Karen Gray, please visit our Tree Store.