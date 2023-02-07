Karen Lagendyk, 64, a native of Baytown, TX, and a longtime resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, February 3, 2023.

Karen is survived by her loving husband of 41 years, Randall Lagendyk; daughter, Katherine Guidry (Blake); son, Aaron Lagendyk and Douglas Lagendyk (Shannon); siblings, Bill Tapley, Joyce Brunson, and Rita McCowin; five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Fannie Lou Fontenot; and grandmother, Lunar Mae McCraney.

Karen was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a well-rounded woman from gourmet cooking, to construction, to caring for her own sports car. In her free time, she loved to read and cheer on her New Orleans Saints. Karen was an amazing singer, winning several talent competitions and even receiving a scholarship to school in New York. Everyone loved her voice and will forever remember how beautifully she sang. She was fiercely independent and was a very important advocate and mentor for all the girls of the family. Karen was part of many organizations including Meals on Wheels and CASA, she hosted several individuals from foreign countries, including foreign exchange students, and was a patron of the arts. Her family refers to her as a fashionista and remembers several times she was posted by the designer. Karen enjoyed traveling the world with her husband and collecting artwork from every place they traveled. She attended ULL and was involved in several organizations while there. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Several ALS targeted organizations have helped the family during her illness. In lieu of flowers the family encourages donations be made to these ALS supportive organizations.