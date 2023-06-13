Karen Lynette Harvey, 57, a native and resident of Terrebonne Parish passed away on May 31, 2023.

Visitation and funeral services will be observed on Thursday, June 15, 2023, from 9:00AM until funeral time at 11:00AM at Jones Funeral Home 230 S. Hollywood Rd., Houma, LA 70360. Burial will follow at Deweyville Cemetery.

She is survived by her mother, Loretta Thomas and children, Christopher Harvey (Quintell Harvey), Kimona Harvey, Latoya Harvey and Jasmine Harvey. Brother, Dwight Harvey and ten grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Shaqilla Harvey and grandson, Sekani Harvey.

