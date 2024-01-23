Karen Lynn Babin, age 63, passed away Thursday, January 11, 2024. She was a native and resident of Houma, La.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation in her honor on Saturday, January 27, 2024, at Chauvin Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until a Memorial Service at 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Karen is survived by her daughter, Megan Blanchard; granddaughter, Kylie Blanchard; father, Stanley Babin; sister, Michele Babin.

Karen is preceded in death by her mother, Nancy Cangelosi Babin.

Karen enjoyed being outside tending to her vegetable garden and flowers. She also loved cooking and baking for her family and friends and spending time at the beach. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Karen Babin.