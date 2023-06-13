Karen Marie Theriot LaJaunie

June 13, 2023
June 13, 2023

Karen Marie Theriot LaJaunie, 58, a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on Friday, June 9, 2023.


She is survived by her loving husband, Keenan John LaJaunie; daughters, Stacy Lynn LaJaunie and Sheila Marie LaJaunie; sons, Chad John LaJaunie and Joseph Larry LaJaunie; brother, Darrell Theriot; sisters, Cindy Cameron and Cheryl Theriot; grandchildren, Samuel John, Jaden Francis, Noah James, Charlie Rose, and Isabella Marie; best friend/sister, Debra Corzo; and cousins, Becky St. Germain, Jaunita Hebert, Debra Rainey.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Shirley and Charles Theriot; in-laws, Raymond LaJaunie and Merline Duplantis; brother, Larry Theriot and Ray Charles Theriot; sister, Marian Trosclair, Peggy Theriot; godmother, Eloise Dubois; and cousin, Rhonda Thibodaux.

Services are pending.


Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.

