May 11, 1962 ~ February 5, 2022

Karen Theriot Short, a resident of Houma, LA, passed away peacefully on Saturday February 5, 2022 at 7:42 PM at Terrebonne General.

Memories of Karen will forever remain in the hearts of her husband, Calvin Short; children, Nikki (Nolan) Theriot-Allen, Shanell Granger, and Nicholas (Lauraee Hicks Short) Short; mother, Geraldine Ellis Theriot; siblings, Sheila Theriot Miller, Craig Theriot; four grandchildren, Tyler Morgan, Nolan Allen, IV, Isaiah Archibong, and Sanna Fuller, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Karen was preceded in death her father, Leroy Martin Theriot; and a sister, Faye Theriot and her maternal grandparents, Melvin, Sr. and Alma Francisco-Ellis and her paternal grandparents, Webster and Virginia Douglas-Theriot.