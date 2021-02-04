Karl “BoBo” Geist II

February 01, 2021

Karl Anthony “BoBo” Geist II, age 71, passed away peacefully on Monday February 1, 2021. He was a lifelong resident of Houma, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend a Mass and Christian Burial Monday February 8, 2021 at 12:00 PM at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church. Burial will follow at St. Francis de Sales #2 Cemetery.

Karl is survived by his wife of 41 years, Carolyn Boyne Geist; daughter, Katie Geist Portier and husband Ben; father, Oswald Geist; two sisters, Cathy King and husband Steve, Nancy Geist; brother in law Don Boyne and wife Darlene.

Karl is preceded in death by his mother, Catherine Shepherd Geist; grandparents Karl and Lucille Geist, Robert and Katie Shepherd; and in-laws, Louis and Stella Boyne.

Karl spent most of his career involved in every facet of safety coordinating, which included D.O.T. compliance, driver training, accident investigation, and CDL testing. He was also a defensive driver instructor and a CDL examiner. He was self-employed with D.O.T. Compliance & Consulting, LLC and had recently retired as a Full Time Safety Coordinator. Karl was the LMTA 2011 Safety Professional of the Year and a member of the American Society of Safety Engineers. “BoBo” was a lifelong drag racer and member of the NHRA, former IHRA national record holder, and had recently become a member of the NSRA.

He was a loving husband and father and enjoyed spending time with the family dog, Petunia. He had a passion for building cars and was very mechanically inclined. He never met a stranger and he was always ready and willing to lend a helping hand. Karl was a 1967 graduate of Terrebonne High School and enjoyed his monthly meet ups with his classmates for breakfast. He was a proud supporter of Law Enforcement on the State and Parish levels; and a former Detective for the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Karl was an avid LSU Football and Baseball Fan & enjoyed telling stories about his days attending college in Baton Rouge. Many of his days were spent outdoors enjoying Sportsman’s Paradise. He always enjoyed his weekends spent with friends and family.

The family would like to thank the CCU staff and doctors at TGMC for their dedication and kindness. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church and Terrebonne High School Alumni Association.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Karl Anthony “BoBo” Geist II.