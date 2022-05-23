Karoline “Louise” Whipple

June 13, 1949 – May 19, 2022

Karoline “Louise” Hebert Whipple, 72, a native of Bourg and a resident of Houma, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022.

Memorial Services will be announced at a later time.

She is survived by her loving husband, Daniel Whipple; children, Dana Jackson (Troy) and Matthew Whipple (Adam Hymans); grandchildren, Joshua, Justin, and Haviland Jackson; and sisters, Cynthia Hebert Liebel and Kathleen “Katch” Hebert Naquin.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Louvenia “Lou” Hebert Rousse and Andrew J. Hebert; and brothers-in-law, Nick Liebel and Keith Naquin.

Louise was born in Bourg, LA and was a 1967 graduate of South Terrebonne High School and Nicholls State University, where she earned her Masters Degree, plus 30. After 37 years of service at the Terrebonne Parish School System, she retired as an administrator. Louise was an avid reader, enjoyed classic movies, and always looked forward to the Oscars. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

