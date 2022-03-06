On March 3, 2022, Kate Burns Stark, 39, a native and resident of Houma, La., was received into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral in Houma, La. beginning at 8:30 Am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM. Kate will be buried in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

Kate is survived by her loving husband of 13 years, Joe Stark; children, Valentina Stark and Yvette Stark; parents, Robert and Bonnie Burns; sisters, Kelly Burns Thompson (Tommy), Renee Burns Pizzolato (Dr. Greg), and Rebecca Ann Burns; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was proceeded in death by her grandparents, E.J. and Audrey Matherne and Robert and Winona Burns.

Kate was extremely involved in her community and was well-known for her multiple businesses and outgoing personality. Her sisters remember her fondly as their “glitter”. She always did the most for her loved ones. Kate never met a stranger she couldn’t connect with. Kate let her light shine for all to see.

Kate will be dearly missed by all those who had the privilege to know and love her.

Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Kate Burns Stark.