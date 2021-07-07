February 8, 1935 – July 3, 2021

Kate Camille Porche Péré, 86, died Saturday, June 3, 2021, at 5:15 am. She was a native of Houma, LA and resident of Baton Rouge, LA.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until service time at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 1:30 p.m. at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral, with burial to follow in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2. Her grandsons will serve as pall bearers.

She is survived by her children: Henry W. Péré III (Shari), Jeanne Péré Dawson (Michael), David John Péré, and Wayne Philip Péré (Stacey Cabaj); grandchildren: Brittany Parson-Sillstrop (Jason), Nikolas Parson (Julie), Chelsea Skias (Nick), Landon Péré, Camille Cook (Alfred), Kaitlin Parson (Nick McCleave), Christian Péré, Carley Berg (Matthew), Henry W Péré IV, Isaak Dawson, and Jason Péré; and six great-grandchildren: Olivia, Liam, Ellie, Nora, Harper, and Luka.Kate is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Henry W. Péré Jr., parents, Clifford Camille Porche and Irene Wallace Porche; and son, Adrian Camille Péré.Kate was a retired nurse with an RN diploma from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing. Kate loved all animals, especially horses and dogs. She enjoyed playing the slots, crocheting afghans for friends and their dogs, and singing in the choir. She was a patron of the arts including the theater, opera, and the symphony.

The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of Baton Rouge and Heritage Manor Skilled Nursing Facility for the attentive care she received at the end of her life.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to Hospice of Baton Rouge or Louisiana State University School of Veterinary Medicine.