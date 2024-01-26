Katherine Landry Hymel, 89, a native of White Castle and a resident of Houma, passed away on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 10, 2024 at Samart Funeral Home on West Park from 10:30 am until the Memorial Service at 12:30 pm.

She is survived by her children, Dena Hymel, Darlene Ramirez, Carrel Felix’ Hymel III (Alisha Babin), and Dewayne Hymel (Donna); grandchildren, Shane Horner (Crystal), Alyssa Rhodes (Lance), Matthew Hymel, Carrel Joseph “C.J.” Hymel IV, Brandon Schefferstein (Genesis), Bradley Schefferstein (Amber), Mitchell Hymel (Jenna), Carra Hymel (Emanuel Fava), Meghan Hymel, and Nicholas Hymel (Bella Broussard); great-grandchildren, Lexa Horner, Alex Horner, Scarlett Schefferstein, Nathaniel Schefferstein, Wyatt Horner, Spencer Schefferstein, Stella Hymel, Lilah Hymel, Luke Rhodes, Paxton Hymel, and one on the way, Juliette Schefferstein; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter D. Landry, Sr. and Beatrice Whaley Landry; and brothers, Walter D. Landry, Jr. and Darrell Landry.

Katherine enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren, listening to Willie Nelson, and sharing stories of her childhood in White Castle. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park is in charge of arrangements.