Kathy Foret Lirette, 65, a native of Chauvin and resident of Houma, passed away on July 1, 2023.

Visitation will be held Saturday, July 8, 2023 from 10am to 11am, with the memorial service to begin at 11am, at Christian Faith Fellowship Church, 130 Moffet Rd. Houma, LA 70363.

She is survived by her son, Tyler Lirette and wife Kayla; daughter, Hannah Holley; grandchildren, Spencer Cunningham, Sebastian Lirette, Jonah Lirette, Arcen Holley, Lily Lirette, and Jack Lirette; brother, Eldon Lirette Jr.; and sister, Kate Antee.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Scotty Lirette; parents, Eldon Foret and Marjorie Foret; brothers, Timmy Foret and Don Foret.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, Bayou Blue is in charge of arrangements.