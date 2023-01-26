Kathy Lawana Mataya, 65, a native of Chattanooga, Tennessee and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023.

She is survived by her husband, Gregory Mataya; her sons, Shawn Domangue, Robert Vreeland (Tasha), Trevor Mataya, Conan Mataya and James Mataya; her daughters, Brandie Use (Shane), Elizabeth Brooks, Elena Hernandez (Juan), Sheena Vargas (Alberto) and Shannan Mixtun; her brothers, Marty Vreeland, Raymond Vreeland and Darrell Vreeland; her sisters, Patricia Sierra and Gloria Nicklas; 17 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; her beloved dog, “Dog Mataya.”

She was proceeded in death by her parents, Leon Cronnan and Peggy Oliver, her son, Jeremiah Mataya; her daughter, Chantelle Mataya.

Kathy was a loving mother and loved to spend time with her family. She especially loved to watch her grandchildren dance. She enjoyed grocery shopping and cooking for anyone who would come visit with her. She liked to sit at her kitchen table, gazing out of the window while drinking her coffee and smoking her cigarettes. She had a heart of gold and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

A Visitation will be held for Kathy at Chauvin Funeral Home on Thursday, January 26, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. in Magnolia Chapel.