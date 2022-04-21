August 19, 1954 – April 19, 2022

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Kathy Marie McElroy,67, on April 19, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

A visitation will be held in Kathy’s honor on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 8:30 AM until the Religious Service at 12PM. Burial will follow the Service in Holy Rosary Cemetery.

Kathy is survived by her loving husband of almost 50 years, Dennis McElroy; son, Darrin (Cassie) McElroy and daughter, Lindsay (Cal) McElroy Boquet; grandchildren, Brynn, Davia, Cole, and Dominic; brother, Norman (Linda) Ledet, Jr; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Norman Ledet, Sr. and Dorothy Ledet Adams; and in-laws, Dennis McElroy, Sr. and Daisy Levron McElroy.

Kathy will forever be remembered by her loving family and friends for her brilliant smile. She was a long-time employee of the Houma Comet/Courier. Kathy was a loving wife, mother, Mi-Mi, and cat mom. Her favorite past time was visiting the beach and enjoying the wind and waves.