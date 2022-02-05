Kearney Joseph Terrebonne, 58, a native of Larose, LA and a resident of Lockport, LA, passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022.

Visitation will be from 9:30 am until 11:00 am on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Larose, LA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his mother, Zelma Adams Terrebonne; sister, Sherry Terrebonne Rivet (Ty); niece, Kristen Boudreaux (Jai); nephews, Beau Chatelain, Kade Rivet and Toby Terrebonne; great niece, Camille and great nephews, Kayden and Noah.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Yvonne Ashline Terrebonne; second wife, Theresa Frickey Terrebonne; father, Alphonse Terrebonne; brothers, Toby, Ryan and Roddy Terrebonne and grandparents, Eva Martin and Jefferson Terrebonne and Agnes Rogers and Nolton Adams.

Kearney was an avid artist with unlimited talent, his love of the outdoors was apparent in his wildlife drawings. He loved fishing and hunting. Kearney enjoyed playing pool, as he competed locally and in national competitions. He cherished his family and greatly missed his brothers and father who passed before him. Kearney was strong in his faith and spoke about God’s words to others. Kearney will be missed by family and friends.

Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.