Keith Michael Hodge, 64, a longtime resident of Luling, Louisiana, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 2, 2024.



The family will have a private gathering at a later date.

Keith is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Susan Hodge; son, Jai` Hodge (Jeanine); grandchildren, Oliver, Arya and Ezra; mother, Mary Harris; sister, Shaan Aucoin; and numerous aunts, uncles, and friends.

He was preceded in passing by his father, Wayne Hodge; and grandmother, Lou.

Keith’s passion for fishing not only brought him joy but also inspired him to teach others the beauty of the sport. He adored his family, especially his grandchildren and son, cherishing every moment spent with them. Keith had a zest for life, often enjoying spicy food and idolizing Jimmy Buffet.

As we gather to celebrate Keith’s life, let us remember him for his enthusiasm for fishing, his dedication to his family, and his love for all things spicy and Jimmy Buffet.

Rest in peace, Keith Michael Hodge. Your laughter, kindness, and zest for life will forever be remembered and cherished by all who knew you.

