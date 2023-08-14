Kelly Ann Falgout

August 14, 2023
August 14, 2023

Kelly Ann Falgout, 52, a native and resident of Houma, Louisiana passed away on Thursday, July 20, 2023.


She is survived by her siblings, Wanda “Sissy” McChargue, Dean “Ticka” Falgout (Julie), and Shelia Falgout; nieces and nephews, Dustin Falgout (Jenny), Elise Falgout, Megan Falgout, Daniel Mayer, Dylan Mayer, Summer Odom (Perry), Dene’ Fox (Alfie), Mac Falgout (Caren), and Shyla Cohran (Curly John); and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Thaddeus and Lydie Falgout; and brothers, Wayne “Chucky” Falgout and Paul Falgout.

A visitation will be held in her honor on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Houma, Louisiana from 9:00 am until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am. The burial will follow in Holy Rosary Cemetery, Houma, Louisiana.


Online condolences can be given at www.samartfuneralhome.com

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, LLC is in charge of arrangements.

