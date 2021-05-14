Kelly Haydel

August 8, 1967 – May 12, 2021

Kelly Louise Haydel, 53, a native and resident of Houma, LA passed away on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

Family and friends of the family are invited to attend visitation on Monday, May 17, 2021 at Chauvin Funeral Home from 9:30am until 11:00am. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at St. Francis de Sales Cathedral on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 12:00pm. Burial will follow at St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2.

Kelly is survived by her mother, Bonnie Barnhill Haydel; sons, Parker Leffingwell, and Peyton Leffingwell; siblings, Thomas Gregory Haydel, Bryan Haydel, Mark Allen Haydel and wife Brigitte Labauve Haydel, Lee Alison Haydel Crane and husband Allen Crane; James Christopher Haydel and wife Tammie Haydel; and many loving nieces and nephews.

Kelly is preceded in death by her grandparents, Dr. and Mrs. H. L. Haydel and Mr. and Mrs. S.C. Barnhill; father, Dr. Kenneth Thomas Haydel; brother, Steven “Stevie” Haydel; nephew, Ian Haydel.

Kelly was always a happy and loving person. She always enjoyed spending time with family and family gatherings; most especially Christmas. Kelly enjoyed bird watching, fishing and playing golf. Kelly loved her many pet companions.

Kelly loved her family dearly, especially her children and mother. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. But her memory and love will live on in her family and friends.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic; local and CDC regulations require facemask and proper social distancing while attending funeral services.