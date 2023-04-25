Kelly Joe Pugh, 81, passed away at his home on Thursday, April 13, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. Kelly was a native of Memphis, Tennessee, and Houma, Louisiana. He moved to Thibodaux, Louisiana to play college baseball on a scholarship for Nicholls State University. Kelly met the love of his life; Winona Lee Pugh at Nicholls and they were married for 58 wonderful years. In addition to playing baseball, Kelly earned a masters plus thirty in education at NSU.

Kelly was a loving husband and devoted father and grandfather who enjoyed fishing, reading, building anything, playing music on his guitars, watching his favorite sports teams and relaxing at his camp in Cocodrie. He retired from the Terrebonne Parish School Board after 33 years of dedication. Kelly was a teacher and a coach at St. Joseph’s High School, Terrebonne High School and Houma Junior High School and positively impacted the lives of countless students both in the classroom and on the athletic fields. Kelly was inducted into the Nicholls State University Hall of Fame and the Terrebonne Athletic Hall of Fame and was a member of the Louisiana Retired Teachers and the Terrebonne Retired Teachers organizations.

Kelly is survived by his wife, Winona Lee Pugh; two children, Michael Kelley Pugh and wife Angela Boudreaux Pugh, Lori Pugh Morgan and husband John Paul Morgan; Five grandchildren, Malorie Pugh, Shelby Pugh, Jackson Morgan, Jacob Morgan and Lilah Morgan; Two sisters, Sandra Messer and Carolyn Pugh; In Laws, Wina and Lynn Giroir, Bartand Lynn Lee, Juanita and Mike Murphy, Karen LeBourgeois, Jane Dumond and many friends he considered family.

Kelly is preceded in death by his parents, Chester G. Pugh and Inez Williams Ross.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on May 6, 2023, from 9 A.M. until a memorial service at 11 A.M. at Chauvin Funeral Home. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery #2.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Thomas “Greg” Chaisson, Bayou Home Care and Haydel Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Childrens Hospital or a scholarship fund or charity of your choice. Chauvin Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Kelly Pugh.