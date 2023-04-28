Kelly Price Corte, 63, passed away with her loving family by her side on April 28, 2023. Kelly was a native of Coushatta, LA, and a resident of Houma, LA.

Kelly is survived by her loving son, Chase Corte and wife Arlene LeBouef Corte; granddaughter, Ayla Corte; brother, Floyd N. Price and wife Lisa Price; nephews, Dustin, Trevor, and Dylan Price; uncles, aunts, and many cousins.

Kelly is preceded in death by her father, Floyd G. Price; mother, Nora Barbo Price; maternal grandparents, Charlie Barbo and Ruby Lee Barbo; and paternal grandparents, John Henry Price and Velton Long Price.

Kelly worked for at Saia LTL Freight for 29 years, before retiring. She adored her son unconditionally and was extremely proud of him. She also adored her granddaughter, Ayla and enjoyed being her Grammie.

She is now at peace and reunited with her mother, father, and grandparents who passed away before her.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or a charity of your choice in memory of Kelly.

