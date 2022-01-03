Kelly Theriot

Kelly Beth Price Theriot, age 63, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, January 1, 2022. She was a native of Houma and a resident of Schriever, LA.

Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Chauvin Funeral Home, Inc. on Friday, January 7, 2022, beginning at 9:00 a.m. until a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with burial following in St. Bridget Catholic Cemetery.

Kelly is survived by her husband of 32 years, Timothy “Timmy” Michael Theriot; son, Kade M. Theriot; daughter, Kaydi R. LeCompte and companion, Cory Miller; brother, Darren T. Price, Sr. and wife, Chrystal; sister, Rana S. Price; grandchildren, Jamie “Jay” A. Miles, Jr. and companion, Sara Daigle, and Kanyon L. Cox; and great-grandchildren, Paisley M. Daigle and Jayleigh A. Miles.



Kelly was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Edward Price and wife, Donna, and Marian Margaret Breaux; son, Gary “Bubba” J. LeCompte, III; and grandchild, Kaliya R. LeCompte.

Chauvin Funeral Home and Crematory, INC. is honored to serve the Theriot family.

