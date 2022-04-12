Kendall Joseph Loupe, 68, passed away with family by his side on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Born August 14, 1953 he was a native and resident of Kraemer, Louisiana.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 from 9:00 AM until service time at Saint Lawrence the Martyr Catholic Church in Kraemer. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 AM at the church with burial following in the church cemetery.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Rita M. Loupe; sons, Kendall Loupe, Jr., Cameron Loupe; daughter, Lori L. Rodrigue (Glen Rodrigue); granddaughter, Kourtney Tregre; great grandsons, Edward Tregre, Remington Tregre, Emile Tregre; sisters, Cheryl L. Bourgeois (Glen), Cathy L. Cortez (Mike), Carol L. Bourgeois (companion Dawn), Christie Rodrigue, also his godchild; brothers, Kerry Loupe (Debra), Karl Loupe, Kurtis Loupe (Tanya), Kyle Loupe (Gwen), godchild, Doug Horn, Jr. and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Brand Loupe and Eve Usea Loupe; brother in law, Allen Rodrigue; sister in law, Janet Loupe.

He loved to fish and hunt and play jokes on people, he was a loving husband, father and grandfather.

The family would like to thank Thibodaux Regional Hospital, doctors and nurses as well the the Heart of Hospice nurses.

Ordoyne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.