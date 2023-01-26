Kendell James Dye, 24, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Kendell was a native of Grand Bois, La and a resident of Bourg, La.

Kendell is survived by his parents, Sandy J. Dye and Jill Truitt Dye; sisters, Cheyenne Dye (Wesley Simmons) and Sophie Dye; grandfather, Jimmy Truitt; his nieces, Rayne and Ember Simmons; his God-daughter, Bella Billiot; his God-father, Chad Truitt; God-mother, Loggie Bonvillian; his uncles, Jeremy Truitt, Steven Dye Jr.; his aunts, Angela Truitt, Janna Truitt, Angela Billiot, Angel Billiot and Michelle Dye; his cousins, Adam Billiot, Steven Dye III, Donnie Dye, Adrienne Billiot, Marissa Dye, Anderia Billiot, Maddie Truitt, Samuel Truitt and Gabe Truitt.

Kendell was proceeded in death by his paternal grandmother, Aline J. “Din” Billiot; his maternal grandmother, Jeannie Pyle Truitt; his great-grandparents, Adam and Lucina Billiot, Laverne and Francis Pyle, Evelyn and Loran Truitt Sr.; his uncle, Alton Billiot; his cousins, Charlee Grace Truitt and Aiden Truitt.

Kendell was a beautiful and caring soul that loved his family and friends dearly. Early on, he won his battle with cancer. He fought hard to accomplish all the amazing things most of us take for granted. He shined in his abilities and never met a stranger. He loved to tell stories and jokes. All he ever wanted was to see you smile, to relate to you and make you laugh. His heart was the purest, and he looked at life through a different lens. He loved wrestling and dressing up in his Mysterio costume, along with his customized Heavyweight belt, as well as, going watch the wrestling events. He shined in the Special Olympics, receiving multiple medals in bowling, power lifting and flag football. He looked forward to going to Camp Challenge every summer, once a camper himself, and this last year, a staff member, winning the Bright Light Award. This was one of his proudest accomplishments. He was our bright light that taught us so much about life. He also loved fishing; it was his happy place. He was on his way to have his last cast, but God called him home. He loved kids and could relate to them. He was so giving and always wanting to help others. He also loved dressing up as Santa and giving out gifts to the kids in the neighborhood and at church. His church family was amazing! To know him was to love him. He was the biggest Saints fan, never missed a game and could recite detailed stats. So, help us honor him and wear Saints attire, or Black and Gold, for his services.

A Visitation will be held in Kendell’s honor on Thursday, January 26, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at Chauvin Funeral Home in Magnolia Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Children’s Hospital Oncology Department or TARC.